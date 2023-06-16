Milestones marked for Staffordshire County League and Springvale

To celebrate the Staffordshire County League's 50th year and Springvale's centenary year, the side took on a Staffordshire Club XI

The game was the start of a week of festivities at Springvale as the club celebrates its centenary year, but it was also the 50th anniversary of the formation of the County League or the 'Staffs Clubs' as it is often known by players in the region.

The game featured a host of regular performers within the league playing on both sides – and the Staff Clubs XI ran out fairly comfortable winners.

The Staffs Clubs league administrator, Kevin Herbert, said it was a great occasion with Jake Lee scoring a century for his side.

"The game was very good, it was played in a great spirit the weather was great," he said.

"It was a well-supported day - there were perhaps 100 people down at Springvale which was probably a lot more than we thought.

"It is a big milestone for the league, in its current format it has been going since 1993, but it was formed in 1973.

"There were seven founder members, and we had players from those teams playing.

"In the three lots of play-offs (to get into the Birmingham League), there has been a team from League getting promoted - and we are quite proud of that.

"It just shows the strength of the league, we are quite a strong league and we are proud of that.

"Lichfield are flying in division one which was not perhaps expected but it is what it is.

"Tamworth have struggled a bit so far but we are proud of the strength of the clubs in our league.

"Having the second teams out of the Birmingham League has made the league stronger increasing our numbers to 106 clubs this season.

"We are so pleased to have a 50th anniversary."

Springvale took on the MCC on Wednesday and had other events taking place over the week to celebrate its 100th year.

"For three of those years they have had to play somewhere else because of building on their ground," he continued.

"A lot of clubs would not have survived that, it is the strength of the club, the management of the club and the players.

"The game on Sunday kicked it off the celebrations for them and they have had stuff going on throughout the week."