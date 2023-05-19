Worcestershire facing a tough task as bowlers on top

Loan signing Josh Davey from Somerset made the double breakthrough in dismissing openers Azhar Ali – for a pair – and Ed Pollock in his first over.

Gareth Roderick and Jack Haynes managed to survive to the close at 26 for two but the untrustworthy nature of the pitch means the Foxes will be favourites tomorrow to complete a second win of the campaign.

Leicestershire had earlier been bowled out for 180 after Joe Leach’s impressive five wicket return and Matthew Waite’s Championship best figures of 4-21.

Worcestershire all-rounder Joe Leach said: “Twenty-four hours ago, and given what happened in that evening session, to be stood here now with a chance is probably the best we could have hoped for from the day.

“Probably, on balance, as good a day as we could have hoped for in isolation and roll on tomorrow and let’s see what we can do.

“Last night was tough. There is no shirking the facts. It was as poor as it gets as a first class cricketer. A lot of the guys in the dressing room were aware of that and are desperate to put that right.”

“You saw that kind of character and fight in the way we bowled. Adam Finch again was exceptional, Matthew Waite, Brooksy (Jack Brooks), everyone has played their part, and as a fielding group I thought we were outstanding and scrapped for every run.

“I don’t think it is necessarily right to forget about what happened yesterday but we are also in the midst of a game and our job now is to make sure that doesn’t define the game.

“It’s been coming out nicely all year if I’m honest. I’ve had a few dropped catches and had to wait my chance to get the first five-for of the year and very pleased with how I bowled this game and long may that continue.”

end

It was the 16th five-for of Leach’s distinguished career and Waite eclipsed his previous best of 4-35 in the corresponding fixture last season.

Captain Lewis Hill’s patient 49 was largely responsible for the visitors being able to set a daunting target on a wicket of uneven bounce.

After the dramas of day one, when 22 wickets fell, the game proceeded at a more sedate pace for the first half of the day as Leicestershire looked to capitalise on their first innings lead of 90.

There were two night-watchmen occupying the crease when play resumed – but both soon fell victim to Joe Leach.

Davey could only help a delivery which bounced on him to Ed Pollock at first slip and Will Davis went lbw working to leg.

There was more joy for Leach when Colin Ackerman fenced at a delivery outside the off stump and Pollock did the rest.

Leach’s morning spell brought the excellent figures of 7-4-15-3 but then Lewis Hill and Peter Handscomb entrenched themselves during a partnership of 71 in 30 overs.

The pair batted sensibly and took few risks in ensuring Leicestershire built a substantial lead on a pitch where the occasional ball still misbehaved.

Handscomb on 11 had to survive a delivery from Adam Finch which spat up off a length and flew onto the off side and then a confident appeal for lbw from Waite to the last ball before lunch.

Play progressed at a serene pace but then Waite instigated a collapse which saw five wickets tumble for 20 runs.

His first over back into the attack brought about the downfall of Hill, one short of a deserved half century, when he inside edged onto his stumps.

Waite then struck three times in an over and ended the resistance of Handscomb who battled away for 26 off 98 balls but then aimed a blow on the leg side and was caught off a leading edge by Brett D’Oliveira running back to deep mid off.

Wiaan Mulder attempted to force Waite off the back foot and was taken at second slip by Haynes who then pulled off a fine low one-handed effort to the next delivery to dismiss Tom Scriven.

Leach wrapped up the innings to complete the 16th five wicket haul of his career when Rehan Ahmed went for a big blow and was stumped.

Worcestershire needed a solid start if they were to harbour realistic ambitions of chasing down their target but Azhar Ali and Ed Pollock quickly perished to undistinguished shots against Davey.

Azhar completed a pair when he took a stride forward, tried to work the ball through mid wicket and instead edged low to first slip.

Pollock also aimed a blow on the leg side but instead the ball lobbed a gentle catch to cover at 2-2.