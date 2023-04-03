Liam Norwell signs new Warwickshire contract

Warwickshire Liam Norwell appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Worcestershire's Tom Fell during day two of the LV = Insurance County Championship match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Picture date: Friday May 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story CRICKET Warwickshire. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.

The 31-year-old right-arm seamer has boosted the Bears on the eve of the new season by agreeing a deal which will keep him at Edgbaston until at least 2025.

Norwell, part of the team which won the County Championship title two years ago, has taken 94 first-class wickets since joining from Gloucestershire in 2018.

That includes his career-best 9-62 on the final day of last season which helped Warwickshire beat Hampshire and make a near miraculous escape from relegation.

That feat means he is already assured of a place in club folklore but with the Bears opening the new Division One season at Somerset on Thursday, Norwell is hungry for more.

He said: “I’m really happy to have signed a new deal with the Bears. I’ve loved my time here so far and am looking forward to the next few seasons when I’m sure we can challenge for titles.

“We’ve put together a squad that I believe can compete in all formats and hopefully bring more success for our fans.

“I can’t wait to get going this season. I want to play as much cricket as I can this summer, across all formats, and be on the pitch as much as possible with the lads.”

Norwell’s best season for the Bears came in 2021 when he took 49 wickets at an average a little over 18, earning him a call-up for the England Lions tour of Australia that winter. He was later placed on standby for the England senior side’s tour to the West Indies.

Last season he was largely frustrated by injury before the fantastic finish but Bears head coach Mark Robinson believes, when fit, there are few better bowlers on the county circuit.

“Liam is one of the best bowlers in the country; there are few better in my opinion,” said Robinson. “He’s a wicket-taker and a match winner so it’s great to know that he’ll be with us for at least the next three seasons.

“Liam is a dedicated professional and hard worker. He’s worked with our physios and strength and conditioning team to come back well from injury, and he’s always retained a very positive mindset.

“I’m hoping we’re going to see the very best of Liam again in the coming years.”

Warwickshire hope their bowling will be a strength this season with Norwell and the ever-dependable Oliver Hannon-Dalby supported by the signings of Pakistan overseas ace Hassan Ali and veteran Chris Rushworth.