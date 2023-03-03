Warwickshire appoint Gavin Larsen as new performance director

Gavin Larsen Gavin Larsen

The 60-year-old, who has been Black Caps selection manager since 2015, will replace former director of cricket Paul Farbrace, bringing to an end a lengthy search since the latter’s departure in October.

New Zealand high performance boss Simon Insley initially appeared set to take the job in December, only to change his mind at the 11th hour.

Though the process has taken far longer than the Bears had expected, in Larsen they believe they have made a strong appointment. He is expected to start work in April or May, subject to being granted a visa.

“Gavin’s played at the highest level, is a proven leader on and off the field, and shown he thrives in high-pressure environments,” Bears chief executive Stuart Cain said.

“Importantly he has a clear global cricket mindset. He understands the challenges of modern cricket, the impact of franchise leagues around the world, and player contracts in the modern cricket era.”

Larsen made 121 one day international appearances for New Zealand in the 1990s, playing in three successive World Cup semi-finals. He also played eight tests, taking 24 wickets.

A former chief executive of Cricket Wellington, he has been responsible for selection across all formats for the Black Caps during a period of almost unprecedented success, which has seen them played in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final, the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Final, win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship and have, at different times, been ranked as the world’s No.1 team in each of the three formats.

“Warwickshire is a club with an amazing history and tradition,” said Larsen, “I’m looking forward to joining the team and helping to drive the club’s ongoing success.

“I’m really looking forward to growing relationships with a wide range of cricket people throughout the county. It’s a special opportunity.”

Warwickshire start their County Championship campaign away at Somerset on April 6 and are aiming to improve on last year’s eighth-placed finish, which saw them only retain Division One status on the final day.

The squad has since been boosted by the signing of England international Moeen Ali from Worcestershire, along with fellow Pears all-rounder Ed Barnard and seamer Chris Rushworth from Durham.