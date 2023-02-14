Birmingham Bears sign Australia's Glenn Maxwell for T20 Blast

Glenn Maxwell in action for Australia

The 34-year-old, who has been recovering from a broken leg suffered late last year, is one of the most destructive hitters in the game.

Maxwell will join up with the Bears following the Indian Premier League in April and May and is the club's second overseas signing after Pakistan pace bowler Hassan Ali.

First-team coach Mark Robinson said on edgbaston.com: "It's an amazing signing - he's one of the fastest scorers in world cricket - and I'm sure he'll be a favourite with Bears fans.

"I'm also delighted for our fans. We've now got a really exciting Blast squad that I'm sure will provide great entertainment and help us achieve our goal of again getting to Blast Finals Day here at Edgbaston."