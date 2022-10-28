Stourbridge's Zain-ul-Hassan signs professional contract at Glamorgan

The 21-year-old, who is a product of Worcestershire’s academy, has penned a rookie contract with the Welsh side.

Ul-Hassan played for Stourbridge as a youngster before signing for Birmingham League side Barnards Green.

He was a member of the South Asian Cricket Academy last summer, and the all-rounder’s performances against county second XIs throughout the summer have resulted in him receiving his first contract.

Ul-Hassan is a skilful seamer who can swing it both ways, and is also a left-handed middle-order batsman.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire have announced their academy intake for 2022-2023.

They have picked 10 players for the program which will include intensive winter training.

Three Black Country-based cricketers have been re-selected this year.

Ollie Walker, who started his cricket career at Beacon, in Staffordshire, and now plays for Himley in the Birmingham League, keeps his spot.

Former Beacon youngster Cameron Jones and Wolverhampton’s Joe Stanely also keep their place on the academy.

Worcestershire senior academy coach, Elliot Wilson, said: “The group size is based on the characteristics we have noticed and the stage and age of the individuals.