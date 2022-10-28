Notification Settings

Smiles for Miles with new Warwickshire deal

By Russell Youll

Bowler Craig Miles has underlined his Bears commitment by signing a two-year contract extension as he promises fans ‘the best is yet to come’.

Warwickshire's Craig Miles celebrates taking the wicket of Essexâs Dan Lawrence..Warwickshire v Essex, Day Three of the LV County Championship Division One game..Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, West Midlands. 23.4.22.

The 28-year-old, who had one-year left on his previous deal, has put pen to paper on a new contract that will run until the end of the 2025 season. Miles has become a key figure in all formats having joined from Gloucestershire in 2018.

The right-arm paceman shone during the Bears 2021 double-winning season, taking three wickets on the final day against Somerset to secure the County Championship, before adding a Bears career-best of five for 28 against Lancashire to help lift the Bob Willis Trophy at Lord’s.

During the 2022 campaign, Miles’ white ball skills were rewarded with a call-up for the Northern Supercharges in The Hundred following a senior role in the attack, which saw Miles take a career-best 20 wickets. In total, the Swindon-born seamer has 114 wickets from 61 matches in all formats for the Bears.

Miles said: “I’m absolutely delighted to secure my future at the Bears.

“Since joining the club, I have loved every minute and I can’t wait to build on our recent successes over the next three years.

“Winning the County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy in 2021 fulfilled a lifelong dream and those memories will always stay with me.

“When negotiations were opened, I was determined to stay at the club and as a 28-year-old I feel I have my best years ahead of me.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

