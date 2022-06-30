Root digs in to put Worcestershire to the sword yet again

Two years ago Root had blunted Worcestershire’s victory hopes with a splendid century on the return to cricket after the pandemic in the Bob Willis Trophy.

Yesterday, he was their match-winner with 99 not out after Colin Ingram’s century yesterday had laid the foundations in pursuit of a 332 target.

Root struck 11 fours in his 172 knock to seal Glamorgan’s fourth win of the season in the Championship. All of them have involved successful run chases after victories over Nottinghamshire (seven wickets), Leicestershire (six wickets) and Sussex (five wickets).

This latest triumph represented a splendid recovery after being bowled out for 139 in their first innings and conceding a lead of 132 and keeps them well in the hunt for promotion.