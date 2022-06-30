Notification Settings

Root digs in to put Worcestershire to the sword yet again

By Russell Youll

Billy Root was again the chief thorn in Worcestershire’s side in leading Glamorgan to a three wicket win over Worcestershire in the LV=Insurance County Championship match at New Road.

Two years ago Root had blunted Worcestershire’s victory hopes with a splendid century on the return to cricket after the pandemic in the Bob Willis Trophy.

Yesterday, he was their match-winner with 99 not out after Colin Ingram’s century yesterday had laid the foundations in pursuit of a 332 target.

Root struck 11 fours in his 172 knock to seal Glamorgan’s fourth win of the season in the Championship. All of them have involved successful run chases after victories over Nottinghamshire (seven wickets), Leicestershire (six wickets) and Sussex (five wickets).

This latest triumph represented a splendid recovery after being bowled out for 139 in their first innings and conceding a lead of 132 and keeps them well in the hunt for promotion.

But for Worcestershire it was a severe blow to their own hopes of finishing in the top two as a way of compensating for a dismal Vitality Blast campaign.

Cricket
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

