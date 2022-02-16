Notification Settings

Worcester's Pat Brown targeting a red-ball return

By Russell YoullCricketPublished:

Fast-bowler Pat Brown has set his sights on playing red-ball cricket again following his return to full fitness.

Worcestershire Rapids' Pat Brown celebrates taking the wicket of Nottingham Outlaws' Tom Moores during Semi Final 1 on Finals Day of the Vitality T20 Blast at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
The Worcestershire seamer, who last made a County Championship appearance in 2018, is targeting a place in Worcester’s seam attack in 2022.

The 23-year-old has battled with injury problems in recent times – but is now fully fit ahead of the new campaign.

“I would like to play red-ball cricket,” Brown said, when speaking to The Sporting Minds UK Podcast.

“I am trying to take the focus away from my white-ball game.

“There is not a number on how many games I want to play, I just want to be playing red-ball cricket week in week out.

“Even if it is in the second team pushing for a spot in the first team.

“White-ball cricket will still be my stronger suit but I think having more of a red-ball focus will help me.

“Hopefully, it should take me into the tournaments later on in the season in better rhythm and in a better place physically.”

Brown burst on to the scene in 2018 when his 31 wickets saw him become an integral member of a Worcestershire side that won its maiden T20 Blast title.

His successes for Worcestershire led to Brown receiving a maiden international call-up for England’s tour of New Zealand.

Since returning from this tour Brown has suffered multiple stress fractures to his back, a common injury among young fast bowlers. This has seen him spend a considerable amount of time on the sidelines.

Brown hopes elements contributing to his success in 2018, will have the same effect now. “If I cast my mind back to 2018, I was playing all formats,” he said.

“It really helped me going into the T20 Blast campaign and having that base to work from and those overs under my belt. I have not had that since for various reasons.”

Worcestershire had a difficult season last time out – winning just one of their first ten County Championship group matches.

Batsman Jack Haynes is delighted his teammate is available again and believes he will offer a boost to the squad.

“He is a fiery character,” Haynes said.

“Him being available for red-ball cricket is a bonus for us.

“He is a fantastic bowler, he has proven that a lot. It will be another really good bowling option for us. He will bring a lot of energy to the side and he loves other people doing well which makes him a great character to have around the dressing room.”

Brown is continuing his preparation for the upcoming campaign by featuring in the Pakistan Super League – playing for Peshawar Zalmi.

Cricket
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

