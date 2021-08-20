Moeen Ali returns to skipper Birmingham Phoenix in Hundred final

Birmingham Phoenix's Moeen Ali salutes the crowd

Moeen, who scored 189 runs and took four wickets for Birmingham Phoenix in the opening six games of The Hundred, returns toto the team group winners of the men’s competition ready to face either Southern Brave or Trent Rockets in the final at Lord’s.

“Mo is a world class player and having him return as our captain is a great boost as we go into Saturday’s final of The Hundred,” said Phoenix men’s head coach Dan Vettori.

“He’s put in match winning performances and is an inspiration to this young team as we bid to bring The Hundred trophy back to Edgbaston on Saturday. We’re over the moon to have him back.”

Moeen, who has also turned out for West Bromwich Dartmouth in the Birmingham League this summer, will take back the captaincy reins from stand-in skipper Liam Livingstone, who has starred for the Edgbaston-based franchise in the inaugural competition.

Moeen said: “I’ve loved every minute of The Hundred and captaining Birmingham Phoenix, as my home team in the tournament, has been an honour.

“Livi has done a fantastic job in leading from the front in the last two games and in getting us over the line to secure our place at Lord’s. I can’t wait to join back up with the squad and pushing us forward, hopefully to a first title.”