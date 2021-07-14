Beacon mete out a 419-run battering to smash Rugeley

Oliver Green flays the bowling on his way to 68 not out during Beacon’s huge victory over Rugeley in the South Staffs Cricket League

Roger Fildes opened the floodgates with a masterclass at the crease, coming up with 133 as Beacon racked up a total of 419-5.

Josh Pistorius (63), Oliver Green (68 not out) and Jake Cartwright (60 not out) were also in top form, with the bewildered Rugeley all out for 117 in reply.

Beacon skipper Dan Green said: “It was sort of what we’ve been waiting for, really.

“We’ve been a bit up and down with the bat this year, but at times we’ve shown what we can do.

“That’s the second time at home where we’ve put on a big score without losing too many wickets. So, from a batting perspective, it was really good all-round.

“Oliver and Jake were at it, and that was made possible by Roger’s ton and Josh batting really well earlier on in the day. It was a pretty complete batting day, to be honest. A proper hundred and then some big hitting at the end.”

Rugeley won the toss on Saturday and elected to field, but they soon felt the wrath of Fildes.

His ton came before Pistorius showed his class, and Green and Cartwright let loose – the latter extremely impressive as his unbeaten 60 came from just 20 balls.

Green and Cartwright, remarkably, ran up a partnership of 129 after Fildes was dismissed at the start of the 44th over.

Pistorius proved ruthless with the ball, too, taking five wickets for 23 as Rugeley’s safety hopes took a sizeable dent. Brocton currently sit fifth in the table.

“Rugeley had won the week before. They’d got their first win of the season so they were on a high,” said Green. “They started pretty well with the ball and didn’t give too much away, at all.

“They slowed us up and kept the reins on us, but it was just a case of not losing too many wickets in that time, which set it up, really. I think that’s the second time we’ve got past 400, from what people were saying.

“Getting past that in league cricket is a pretty good effort, even playing at Beacon which is pretty small.”

Green added: “It’s been a tough year for us as we’re so used to being one of the teams challenging.

“Those three sides at the top have been brilliant all year, which has put us in a different situation.

“So, it’s nice to win again and be back in that next chasing pack, if you like.”

Lichfield continue to lead the way in the division – closely followed by Milford Hall.

Table-topping Lichfield beat Penkridge, with Will Davies (57), Rich Taylor-Tibbott (60) and Riley Ward (63) all coming up with half-centuries.

Ward’s effort from 42 balls proved particularly important in closing on 264-7.

Penkridge – despite the best efforts of Zain Abbas (78) – fell 45 runs short in their reply.

Milford, who are just two points behind Lichfield, won by 56 runs at Old Wulfrunians Tettenhall. Sahal Malvernkar top-scored with 78 from 78 as the visitors finished on 239-9.

Rob Firth and Chris Dean then claimed three wickets apiece as Old Wulfs – second from bottom – were eventually dismissed in the 48th over.

Brewood struggled with the bat as they lost by eight wickets at Tamworth.

Dave Wedge and William Marsh were both out for a duck as Jason Jakeman (five for 24) impressed for the third-placed hosts.

Brewood’s total of 128 was then surpassed with little fuss as opener Scott Daly managed an unbeaten 57.

Wolverhampton Seconds’ middle order proved vital in their win at Wombourne. Pirmjit Singh Kalair, batting at six, top scored with 54 as they were all out for 233.

Gurjot Singh (47) and Imran Jamshed (44), at seven and eight respectively, also played significant roles, with Wombourne falling 27 runs short in their reply.