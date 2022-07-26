A football family... but gymnastics was always the winner for Alice

Alice Kinsella. British Gymnastics Championships 27.3.22.

"I'm super excited. Going to the Gold Coast was such an amazing experience but this being in my hometown, it's going to be even bigger and better.

"All my friends and family have been asking if I've got any tickets, it's been absolutely crazy.

"For sure. I only went to the Gold Coast just to have fun and get the experience as that was my first Commonwealth Games.

"So, to come away with three medals and one of them being gold, it was such a surreal feeling.

"I'm really excited for this one in Birmingham.

"We didn't expect to come away with a bronze, but the team just worked super, super hard.

"We had a goal, but our goal was just to make the team final.

"Even if we came eighth, it still would've been an amazing experience to be in the team final in Tokyo.

"To come away with a bronze was honestly a dream come true.

"It just made us feel really good about ourselves as well."

"This time it's to try to do better than I did at the Gold Coast.

"If I don't, I want to at least come away with a medal, especially with it being in my hometown.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the crowd and everyone cheering. I can't wait.

"If I'm going to be honest with you, it was only gymnastics.

"I literally can't do anything else other than gymnastics. I'm no good at anything else – no other sport or anything.

"It's literally just gymnastics.

"I started at three years old, so I've been doing it 18 years now.

"It's always been a dream to go to the Commonwealths, worlds, Olympics and Europeans.

"To accomplish all of them, it feels so surreal, but I also want to do more of them.

"I've competed in Birmingham before and in the same arena, although it'll be very different this time around.

"We're hoping to get a team medal but I'd also like those individual medals.