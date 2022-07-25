Notification Settings

Queen's Baton Relay: Live updates as baton tours towns in Sandwell

By David StubbingsSandwellCommonwealth GamesPublished: Comments

The Queen's Baton Relay continues its tour of the Black Country today when it visits towns in Sandwell.

The Baton has been taken around the world in recent months in the build up to the Commonwealth Games which start on Thursday.

Over the weekend baton-bearers carried it around Wolverhampton, Dudley and Walsall, while it has also visited parts of Staffordshire and Shropshire in recent days.

Today's leg starts in Oldbury, before going on to visit Wednesbury, Tipton, Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis, Blackheath, Bearwood and Smethwick, before finishing the day in West Bromwich.

Follow our live blog for latest photos and updates from the day.

Commonwealth Games
Sport
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

