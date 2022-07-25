Queen's Baton Relay: Live updates as baton tours towns in Sandwell

The Queen's Baton Relay continues its tour of the Black Country today

The Baton has been taken around the world in recent months in the build up to the Commonwealth Games which start on Thursday.

Over the weekend baton-bearers carried it around Wolverhampton, Dudley and Walsall, while it has also visited parts of Staffordshire and Shropshire in recent days.

Today's leg starts in Oldbury, before going on to visit Wednesbury, Tipton, Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis, Blackheath, Bearwood and Smethwick, before finishing the day in West Bromwich.