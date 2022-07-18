Notification Settings

Commonwealth Games: West Midlands Police chief fails in netball challenge

BirminghamCommonwealth GamesPublished: Comments

West Midlands Police's top cop got into the spirit of the Commonwealth Games as he practised his netball skills - though his shooting left something to be desired.

Photo: West Midlands Police
The force's chief constable Sir David Thompson was visiting the Queen's Baton Relay security team ahead of the Games, which kick off later this month, when he was invited to take shots at a netball hoop.

In a video posted to Twitter he hit the hoop several times from close in, though he did not manage to score. One Twitter user joked: "Hope he's not a firearms officer!"

Sir Dave later joked about his own performance, tweeting: "The hit rate did improve... after about an hour..."

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games are due to get underway on Thursday, July 28. The Queen's Baton has been making its way around the Commonwealth in time to arrive in Birmingham for the start of the Games.

