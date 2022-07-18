Commonwealth Games: West Midlands Police chief fails in netball challenge

Photo: West Midlands Police

The force's chief constable Sir David Thompson was visiting the Queen's Baton Relay security team ahead of the Games, which kick off later this month, when he was invited to take shots at a netball hoop.

Great to see our Chief Constable today @DaveThompsonCC who came to meet our Queen’s Baton Relay security & protection team and take part in some community sports 😀



Better luck next time Sir - so close!🏀#B2022Police #QBR2022 pic.twitter.com/SjYK3gKIuw — West Midlands Police Commonwealth Games 2022 (@CG2022_WMP) July 17, 2022

In a video posted to Twitter he hit the hoop several times from close in, though he did not manage to score. One Twitter user joked: "Hope he's not a firearms officer!"

Sir Dave later joked about his own performance, tweeting: "The hit rate did improve... after about an hour..."

The hit rate did improve.....after about an hour..... https://t.co/Yu5mD9k02V — Dave Thompson (@DaveThompsonCC) July 17, 2022