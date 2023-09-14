Wombourne's Vicky Wilkinson hangs her hopes on more glory at The Hangar

Wombourne’s Vicky Wilkinson

She headlines at The Hangar Events Venue (Pearson Street), in Wolverhampton, on Friday, when BCB Promotions host another show.

Wilkinson contests the vacant female Commonwealth super featherweight title for a second time, opposed by fellow Englishwoman Kirsty Hill (of Lincoln).

The 40-year-old, who makes the short trip from Wombourne, played out a draw in her first attempt against Kristine Shergold last September.

A draw was recorded by the thinnest of margins. Out of the three judges, one score was a wide 98-92, in favour of Wilkinson, while the other two both ruled it a 95-95 stalemate.

Wilkinson bounced back to become the first-ever female Midlands champion, outpointing Beccy Ferguson for the third time, as a professional.

She then stepped up to lightweight, to tackle the highly-rated Rhiannon Dixon, who stopped her in six rounds, through an assault to the body.

Another chance at Commonwealth supremacy has now presented itself to Wilkinson, who has racked up a 5-1-1 record since turning pro at the age of 38.

At amateur level, she twice won national titles in the England Development Championships, in the under-10 bouts and over-10 sections, while amassing 16 victories from 22 bouts.

Wilkinson said: “I don’t mind coming back into a title fight and I’ve done 10 rounds twice, so I’ve got the experience. I’m happy to do the 10 again, because there’s no time to waste.

“I started late, as a pro, so it was only ever going to be a short career for me. I did well, as an amateur, I’ve done well in the pros, but I wanted another crack at the Commonwealth (title).

“I’m honoured to get another opportunity. This is my third go, having challenged at two weights. There has never been a (Commonwealth) champion at super feather.

“Hopefully, it will be third time lucky for me. I know what it’s like to top the bill at The Hangar and it was brilliant to win the Midlands title there. I’m looking forward to it.”

“All I’ve seen of Kirsty (Hill) is an exhibition fight she had against Lianne Bush (fellow pro). I watched it on YouTube. She’s tall (5ft 9in to Wilkinson’s 5ft 4in), with a good jab.

“I’m not used to boxing opponents like that, so I’ve looked at that in sparring. I’ll be coming in close and trying to get around the jab.

“She has a good pedigree, being on Team GB, so I’m sure that her foot-work is decent, too. It’s a challenge, for me, but it’s what I want and you’ve got to expect that, at this level.

“She’s only boxed six-rounders and has one loss, like me. I went up against someone who I think is world-class (Rhiannon Dixon). I wasn’t winning, but I felt like I was in the rounds.

“I got caught with a cracking body shot. I’ve never taken one like it before. It took all of the wind out of me, but I still answered the count, even if I couldn’t continue.

“I wouldn’t fight above super feather again, I’m not big enough to do lightweight. I only just got up to that and I was eating loads. It was a lesson learned for me.”