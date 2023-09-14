Chippie Ashley Pettigrew ready to deliver hammer blow

Ashley Pettigrew (MSN Images)

The boxing carpenter, who is from Doxey in Stafford, has carved out a 3-0 pro record, displaying speed and punch power in those contests.

Pettigrew debuted with a stoppage last year, forcing blood from the nose of Sultan Ahmet, before the fight was called off, in round two. He then outpointed Paul Cummings, settling for a 40-36 points landslide scoreline, at the final bell, after the allotted four rounds had taken place.

The 25-year-old’s last outing was against Naeem Ali, who had to climb off the floor in the second, but survived and made the finish, for a final score of 40-35.

Pettigrew splits his training time between Stafford’s Fight Factory, where he’s coached by Ant Bailey, and BCB’s gym in Wednesbury.

His journey to the pro game came from the unlicensed circuit, where he collected 14 victories from 16 bouts, with 10 of those ending by TKO.

Pettigrew said: “I’ve been ticking over. I train all year round. I want to be active, but I don’t want to rush things either. I’m taking my time.

“Now I’m looking to get straight back into it and get another one in, before Christmas. That would put me on 6-0, with three fights per year, which is not a bad position to be in.

“I’m coming up to six rounds, this time, which is more rounds in the ring and experience for me. I can take my time, which is not something that I’m used to!

“I’m a fast starter, so four rounds suited me, but you don’t win titles like that. If I want to reach the next level, this has to be done, so it’s progress.

“I’ve done six rounds in sparring, plenty of times, and eight, on a couple of occasions. I know that the fitness is there, even after a few months out.

“It’s about controlling and picking the pace up, when I need to. I’m looking forward to the challenge. This is at super welter again and I feel comfortable there.

“I might even be able to do welter, at a day before weigh-in, but that would be a bit of a risk. I’d probably have to do another one first, at welter, and see how I feel.

“It does seem like a while ago, since my last fight. My opponent changed, at late notice, and the lad didn’t really want to know. He just tucked up and tried to stay away from me.

“I dropped him, with a right hook to the body, in the second round. When he got up, I got back behind the jab and stayed sharp. I was controlling aspect of the fight.”