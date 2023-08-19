Smethwick's Solomon Dacres is ready to fight anyone – even AJ

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 01/02/2020..... Warley ABC head coach John Nash (pictured back centre with bald head ) wants to encourage people to get into boxing and off the streets etc. Pictured with coaching staff and boxers with front left, coach Richard Heritage and GB team boxer Solomon Dacres... Heavyweight Solomon Dacres

English champion Dacres will aim to extend his 100 per cent record in the professional ranks when he takes on South Africa’s Chris Thompson at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena tonight.

But had the ambitious 29-year-old had his way, he would have been in action last weekend against two-time world champion Joshua.

Dacres confirmed his team had put his name forward as a replacement for Dillian Whyte when the latter, Joshua’s original opponent, failed a drug test. Joshua ended up beating Robert Helenius in eight rounds.

Dacres, who has also been calling for a fight with British champion Fabio Wardley, said: “I am ready to go at any level. I have sparred all the world champions over the last few years, been around the world with the GB squad.

“I just want to fight and I want to win titles. I don’t want to pad my record out or anything like that. I am just ready to go. Even last week when Whyte was pulled out, we didn’t hesitate, we put the offer straight in. I am sure many other people put their name in. We put our name forward straight away. We want to take fights and we want to improve.”

Dacres, who won the English belt by knocking out Robert Ismay inside two rounds in March, knows the opportunities will come so long as he keeps winning.

Tonight’s bout with Thompson, a former African champion fighting in the UK for the first time, represents an intriguing challenge.

It is also a homecoming for Dacres, who will be fighting in the Midlands for the first time since his days as an amateur at Warley Boxing Club. Birmingham’s Galal Yafai tops the bill in an international flyweight contest against Tommy Frank, in what is the second major show the city has hosted in the past four months.

“We want to showcase the talent we have in the city and get people behind us,” said Dacres. “I think we have the fighters now where we can say we have people capable of becoming world champions and British champions. Give us the platform and we will do the rest.”

On the challenge of facing Thompson, he replied: “I like to work off what my opponents do. Ismay came to fight and I picked him apart. Hopefully (Thompson) is game and willing and wants to get a big win on a Matchroom show. I am just going to pick him apart.”

