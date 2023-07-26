Bilston's Delicious Orie has plans with one year to the Olympics

Heavyweight boxer Delicious Orie is hoping to have the British flag flying in Paris at next summer’s Olympic Games

The Bilston star stormed to Commonwealth Games success last summer and hopes the next 12 months and the Paris Olympics will prove just as golden.

But Orie is not just a high performer in the ring and wants to make sure he makes full use of his first-class economics and management degree.

“I like to read, I’m a big fan of finance non-fiction books,” said the 26-year-old, whose favourite reads include ‘Psychology of Money’ and ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad.’

“Going into finance was always the reason why I went to uni and something I am switched on about so potentially after boxing, because it’s a young man’s sport, I know I will be in that field but at the moment it’s just a massive interest of mine.

“You hear it a lot, after boxing the hunger goes off and people have mental health struggles because they don’t know what else to do.

“I’m glad I have something I know I can immerse myself in and push towards because otherwise I think you slowly decompose and start making bad decisions.”

Orie is one of more than 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing him to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – this is vital for his pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

Orie has previously been touted as the next Anthony Joshua having conquered all in his path at amateur level.

An Olympic gold in the super-heavyweight division which Joshua conquered at London 2012 would only reinforce those comparisons, but Orie is determined to forge his own path.

“I want to be Delicious Orie,” he said. “But you always have to look at the past and the people who have inspired you and pushed you on as they are very important.

“A message I’m trying to push out is that you have to be the next yourself, the best version of yourself and that’s the most important thing.

“It’s important to not compare yourself to other people as it’s a happier way to live.” With the Paris 2024 Olympics only one year away today, the Games are set to inspire people and communities all across the country. Orie hopes that by sharing his story it will give others motivation to get involved into sport.

Looking further ahead, Orie is keen to ensure his mental preparation is as strong as his physical readiness as the big fights and a transition to professional boxing beckons.

“The biggest thing I took from the Commonwealth Games was being able to deal with that expectation and pressure, being the home fighter and dealing with that to turn up and do what I do,” he said. “I’ve worked on that to get me in the right mindset and head space. I’ve worked with the team psychologist and watched the fights several times to see how I react to things I do in the ring.

“For example, if I score a punch, being able to manage the emotions if the crowd gets going. That’s helped me to get a lot stronger.

“How I top the Birmingham gold is by becoming an Olympian. That is my goal and that is what I’m aiming towards.”