Lady Ts getting closer to a first win of season

There was a moment of magic from Janet Duckers, who produced an eight-dart 301 leg, while Sarah Parker also won for Lady Ts – but Andy Yates, Dave Rogers, Jon Williams and Dan Bridgewood triumphed for Tuns.

Glassy Junction bounced back to winning ways by beating Old Oak 5-1 with wins from Tommy Aldridge, Sean Bastable, Jack Aldridge, Luke Griffiths and Colin Wood.

Early pacesetters in the West Midlands Super League, Kings Head B, had a comfortable 5-0 victory over Three Crowns – Dave Carnell, Stewart Pryce, Craig Capewell, Clarke Cook and Martin East the fab five.

Dog & Partridge overcame newcomers Cottage Spring 5-0 with wins from Darren Williams, Ryan O’Connor, Dave Lucas, Chris Slater and Gavin Baker, while Chase Social had Roger Harris, Jordan Craig, Sean Craig and Kieron O’Mahoney to thank for beating Landywood 4-1.

The Vine Blackheath – the Black Country Super League’s bottom side – had a great 3-2 victory over Horse & Jockey, with Marcus Preedy, Tommy Johnson and Phil O’Brien doing the damage. The Ashwood thrashed Gilberts A 5-0 with wins from Rob Pierce, Andy Vellander, Sam Aitkens, Chris Fox and Kevin Harris.

Allens A, Townsend Social and Whiteheath Tavern all enjoyed 4-1 successes, while Townsend A ended Gilberts B’s chances of the title, winning 3-2.

In the Walsall Friday League, Gilberts B overcame Gilberts A 3-2 – Ben Johnson, Jon Blakemore and Andy Jervis all winning – while Corpus enjoyed a 3-2 success over Horse & Jockey thanks to Dan Walton, Kye Simmonds and Craig Locker.

Chillington WMC thrashed Gilberts C 5-0, while Kings Head B beat Magic Lantern 4-1.

With the top four all winning comfortably in the Coseley Friday League, the lower-placed teams also produced good results.

Three Crowns had a 4-1 success over Lower Gornal B – Andy Mclean, Ian Galloway, Ash Barker and Tom Fletcher doing the damage – while Gornal Labour took the battle of basement teams, 3-2 over Allens Bar B, while Seven Stars defeated mid-table Old Bulls Head 3-2.

Allens Bar are three points clear at top of Ettingshall Sunday League after beating New Inns 6-2, while second-placed Parkes Hall A enjoyed a 7-1 success over The Angel.

Cottage Spring held high-flying Royal to a 4-4 draw, while bottom club Noahs Ark lost a tight battle at Bilston Cons 5-3.