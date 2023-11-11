Griffiths is closing in on three figures

Griffiths is about to hit the milestone for 2023 having had 91 graded winners so far while he has also had five victories on the Open circuit.

Tonight presents the opportunity for the Lancashire-based trainer to move closer to treble figures, too, as he has four runners on the 13-race card at the Wolverhampton track.

“We’re doing well as a kennel at the minute and looking forward to reaching 100 winners for the year – hopefully pretty soon,” said Griffiths.

“We did 109 winners last year across graded and Open races, so if we could surpass that in the next few weeks we’d be really pleased.

“We had an Open-race double at Monmore a couple of weeks ago with Estrid and Brynhall Bocko both running really well.

“Brynhall Bocko is looking like a bright prospect who we’re excited about.

“All in all, things are progressing well. We’ve got a few runners tonight, so hopefully we can add another winner to the tally.”

Griffiths – who boasts an impressive win rate of more than 20 per cent in graded races for 2023 – has Jonis Taxi, Bora Bora, Haggies Girl and Smurfs Explosion all in action this evening.

Jonis Taxi and Bora Bora are both in race four, while Haggies Girl and Smurfs Explosion go in races six and 12 respectively.

He now in his second full year at Monmore having previously trained out of both Towcester and Belle Vue, and he would like to make more connections in the Black Country as he added: “I’ve got some great owners who are very supportive, but being from Wigan, most of them are also from Lancashire.

“It would be lovely to train some greyhounds for owners from the Black Country and Staffordshire and, fingers crossed, we can make next year a successful one as well.”

The action at Monmore this past Thursday night, meanwhile, saw Nathan Hunt enjoy a superb evening as three of his greyhounds were triumphant.

Ranches Rebel ran out victorious in an A6, with Newsydontheblock taking the spoils in an A3 before Finborough Flyer rounded off a top night in another A3.