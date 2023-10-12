Plaque commemorating first British Kabaddi league match unveiled in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Mayor Doctor Michael Hardacre and Ashok Das, the president of World Kabaddi, unveiling a Kabaddi plaque at WV Active Aldersley.

The blue plaque was unveiled by the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Doctor Michael Hardacre, and the president of World Kabaddi and the England Kabaddi Association, Ashok Das, at WV Active Aldersley.

A spokesperson for the England Kabaddi Association said: "It was a historical moment for Kabaddi in the UK when a plaque was unveiled in Wolverhampton at Aldersley Stadium. Ashok Das had the honour of unveiling the plaque along with the Lord Mayor and Leader of the Council of Wolverhampton.

"Amerjit Singh, co-owner of Birmingham Bulls and Ranjeet Singh, owner of Wolverhampton Wolfpack, were also present at the event."

The Mayor of Wolverhampton added: "In April last year Aldersley Leisure Village was the location for the inaugural matches of the British Kabaddi League.

"A special plaque has been unveiled to mark the first match, Wolverhampton Wolf Pack Vs Birmingham Bulls."

Originating in India some 5,000 years ago, Kabaddi sees teams broken down into raiders and blockers, with the aim of scoring points by entering opposition territory, tagging an opponent and making it back into their own half without being tackled to the ground.

It is the fastest-growing sport in South Asia, and the second most popular after cricket. Kabaddi is now played in more than 50 countries, having grown in stature as a mainstream sport.