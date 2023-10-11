Notification Settings

Kidderminster's Rachel Hall gets back in the saddle after 36 years

By George BennettSportPublished:

Rachel Hall marked her return to Horse of the Year Show in winning style - 36 years after her previous victory.

Credit: 1st Class Images
Hall, who lives in Kidderminster, last made an appearance in the HOYS in 1987 when she won the Pony Foxhunter title on her coloured pony Arapaho.

This year, she emerged victorious over 13 rivals to win the NAF Five Star Bronze League Final on Renkum Balousina.

"It's the most amazing experience to ride through those curtains into the arena," Hall said.

"It's what it's all about. Everyone wants to ride at HOYS, but to go in and do well is beyond dreams."

Hall took a 20 year break from competing to focus on bringing up her two daughters, but started riding and competing again when her eldest daughter webt to University.

After securing victory at the HOYS, Hall has now turned her focus to the Amateur and Veteran Championships at Aintree Equestrian Centre and Racecourse.

"I've been before but it will be her (Balousina) first visit and I am really looking forward to it, as my younger daughter Ella will be riding there as well, and then Balousina will have a well deserved break," she revealed.

