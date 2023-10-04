Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stars come out for squash event

SportPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis & Squash club hosted an international squash tournament for the first time in the event’s history, writes Jamie Denley.

Wolverhampton Squash Fest
Wolverhampton Squash Fest

The Tettenhall-based club welcomed 50 competitors as part of the Squash Fest event, including nine clubs from Staffordshire, Shropshire as well as Madrid contingent Tres Cantos.

Mike Harris, Head of Squash & Racketball at WLTSC, was delighted to see a wide range of people involved in just its second-ever event, after raising around £300 for Midland Freewheelers Blood Bikes.

He said: “Squash is a very social sport as well as being a professional sport, which is great, but actually it’s all about the socialising and having fun, playing a sport lots of people love playing.”

The event also saw British top 100 stars George Parker and Emyr Evans go head-to-head, receiving rave reviews from the onlooking competitors.

“These guys are exceptional players,” Harris added.

“They’re great entertainment and they entertained the crowd ridiculously well, it was amazing.

“We will probably double the size of the event next year with more clubs and from clubs across the world, maybe from Portugal and France.”

WLTSC continues to be a significant hub for the sport as they prepare to host the England Squash Junior Bronze tournament on Sunday October 8.

Sport
Grassroots

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News