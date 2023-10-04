Stars come out for squash event

Wolverhampton Squash Fest

The Tettenhall-based club welcomed 50 competitors as part of the Squash Fest event, including nine clubs from Staffordshire, Shropshire as well as Madrid contingent Tres Cantos.

Mike Harris, Head of Squash & Racketball at WLTSC, was delighted to see a wide range of people involved in just its second-ever event, after raising around £300 for Midland Freewheelers Blood Bikes.

He said: “Squash is a very social sport as well as being a professional sport, which is great, but actually it’s all about the socialising and having fun, playing a sport lots of people love playing.”

The event also saw British top 100 stars George Parker and Emyr Evans go head-to-head, receiving rave reviews from the onlooking competitors.

“These guys are exceptional players,” Harris added.

“They’re great entertainment and they entertained the crowd ridiculously well, it was amazing.

“We will probably double the size of the event next year with more clubs and from clubs across the world, maybe from Portugal and France.”