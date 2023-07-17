Notification Settings

Record-breaking Seb Palmer turns on the style as he strikes gold

Bednall athlete Seb Palmer has set a new 600 metres record in the Y5 boys' race at the Independent Schools' Association national finals.

Seb Palmer (right) joined by Stanley Turner, Daniel Olanrewaju, Haydn Tomkinson-Hill after cross country victory at Staffordshire and Stoke school games.
The 10-year-old Stafford Prep pupil posted a time of 1:44 minutes - shaving over two seconds off the championships record.

Palmer, who is a member of Wolverhampton and Bilston AC, crossed the line with a five-second margin.

15-year-old Stafford Grammar sprinters Ethan Mercer and Jack Dimmock also secured bronze medals.

Mercer clocked a time of 12.16 seconds in the under-16 boys' 100m, while Dimmock finished the 200m in 24.61 seconds for the Midland squad.

Palmer also led Stafford Prep's Y5 cross country team to victory at the Staffordshire and Stoke school games festival at Keele University. Joining him in the side were Stanley Turner, Daniel Olanrewaju, and Haydn Tomkinson-Hall.

Finn Green and Izzy Sandy from Stafford Grammar School finished top of the under-14 acro leadership in the British Schools' Gymnastics Association championships.

The two 13-year-olds chalked up a score of 16.30 to win the national title at Fenton Manor.

The pair, who both train at Stafford-based Style 90 Gymnastics Club, booked their place in the final after winning the regional qualifier earlier in the year.

Nearly 1,000 competitors entered from 13 regions. Green and Sandy both qualified for the under-14 group section along with Stafford Grammar teammates Georgie Weavell, Kyla Keeling, Lola Sandy and Elizabeth Thompson, although the side were unable to earn a podium place.

