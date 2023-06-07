Wolverhampton tennis star Henry Searle reaches French Open boys' quarter-finals

Henry Searle, right, after the U16 Junior National Tennis Championships at National Tennis Centre in 2022 (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for LTA).

The 17-year-old from Wolverhampton, the last remaining British junior, is yet to drop a set and was a 6-1 6-4 winner over German qualifier David Fix in the third round.

Searle, winner of the national under-16 title last year, looked to be cruising at a set and 3-0 but had to withstand a fightback from Fix to set up a last-eight clash against Croatian third seed Dino Prizmic.