Wolverhampton tennis star Henry Searle reaches French Open boys' quarter-finals

Britain's Henry Searle continued his impressive form at the French Open to reach the quarter-finals of the boys' singles.

Henry Searle, right, after the U16 Junior National Tennis Championships at National Tennis Centre in 2022 (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for LTA).
The 17-year-old from Wolverhampton, the last remaining British junior, is yet to drop a set and was a 6-1 6-4 winner over German qualifier David Fix in the third round.

Searle, winner of the national under-16 title last year, looked to be cruising at a set and 3-0 but had to withstand a fightback from Fix to set up a last-eight clash against Croatian third seed Dino Prizmic.

In the wheelchair singles, top seed Alfie Hewett demolished doubles partner Gordon Reid 6-1 6-0 to move through to the semi-finals.

