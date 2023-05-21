Cyclists head Round the Wrekin to raise money for Compton Care

Round the Wrekin Sportive at Dudley and Kingswinford Rugby Club. Pictured: Hugh Porter with cyclists before they set off on the Hugh Porter Classic.

Since the event's inception in 2016, more than £160,000 has been raised to support the vital work done by the Wolverhampton-based palliative care charity.

Cyclists set out early from Dudley Kingswinford Rugby and Football Club on three different routes, with participants choosing between a track distance of 25, 64, or 101 miles.

These were the Carver's Challenge, the Hugh Porter Classic, and The Compton Epic.

Nikki Doherty and Trudy Macklin get set for Round the Wrekin. Trudy was celebrating her 50th birthday.

The event was supported by Compton Care patrons and sporting legends, Hugh Porter MBE and Anita Lonsbrough MBE.

The iconic pair have been involved with Round the Wrekin from the very beginning and are as passionate as ever about raising money for the hospice's patients and their families.

Wolverhampton-born Hugh Porter, who won four world titles and a Commonwealth Games gold medal, said: "We've had a cracking turnout, with 440 people cycling one of the three events.

"The atmosphere has been absolutely electric as usual and the catalyst was definitely the weather, it's been glorious.

"We've had a lot of enthusiasm and positive feedback about the courses. We haven't heard one negative word said about it."

Hugh, who returned to his former life behind the microphone after cycling in the event for the past five years, added: "Fundraising for Compton is very very important.

"We emphasise to everybody to get sponsors to raise as much money as possible.

"We've raised £160,000 since the event's inception and £50,000 last year alone, so it'll be interesting to see how much we raise this year."

Chris Wright, Richard Dews, Simon Logan and Louise Lewis get set for Round the Wrekin Sportive at Dudley and Kingswinford Rugby Club.

The top ten fundraisers from the event will receive an exclusive gift from Compton, while everyone who raises over £250 will receive a Compton Care branded cycle jersey.