Gymnast Alice Kinsella in GB European Championship squad - but Joe Fraser sits out

England's Alice Kinsella with the gold medal after finishing 1st in the Women's Floor Exercise Final at Arena Birmingham on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Fraser last year became the first British male to ever win the crown but has opted to sit out next month’s championships in Turkey as he recovers steadily from a hectic 2022.

The 23-year-old former Sandwell Academy student battled through the pain barrier after suffering a ruptured appendix and then fracturing his foot weeks before the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where he won three gold medals.

Kinsella, who won two golds at Birmingham 2022, will be in action and aiming to go one better this time around after claiming individual all-around silver at last year’s Europeans.

The Park Wrekin gymnast is part of a five-strong women’s squad which also features Ondine Achampong, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Becky Downie and world champion Jessica Gadirova.

Fraser’s City of Birmingham club-mate Joshua Nathan is part of the men’s team which also features three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock, who will compete in a major championships for the first time since Tokyo 2020.