Wednesfield Cons grab top spot in Premier

Cons now sit top of the pile after their 3-2 home victory over Poets Corner A.

Pommy Kang took the opener for Poets before Oliver Spooner took frame two on the final black to make it 1-1 despite his opponent Steve Garner having a break of 30.

Dave Blunt then took a tight third frame for Poets to regain their lead, but the hosts hit back again with Andy Price taking frame four to make it 2-2 before Lee Bannister won the final frame as well to complete the narrow victory.

Third-placed Pelsall Social A kept up with the new leaders and remain two points behind them after they won 3-2 at home against Stafford Institute.

At the other end of the table, Old Hall A remain bottom of the table after losing 4-1 away at Rushall Labour A.

Billy Stephenson took the opening frame for Rushall before team-mates Rich Scott, Darren Westwood and Greg Cotterill all won to see them into a 4-0 lead. Old Hall’s Mick Neill took avoid a whitewash.

In Division One, Landywood C remain top by five points as they won 3-2 away at Bloxwich Memorial B.

Scott Robinson gave Landywood an early lead over their neighbours after taking a close opener before Dave Turner quickly made it 2-0 after having a break of 52 in frame two.

Billy Walker then pulled a frame back for the hosts, but any hopes of a comeback were dashed in frame four as Andy Sheffield took it for Landywood to put them into an unassailable 3-1 lead. Bernard Crowley won the last frame to complete the 3-2 scoreline.

Bentley Moor A moved to within a point of the promotion places as they picked up a 5-0 home win over Wednesfield Cons B.

Elsewhere, Aldridge Cons A were 3-2 winner away at Poets Corner C to keep them in the battle for promotion.

In Division Two, Poets Corner D have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table following their 4-1 win away at Landywood D.

Second-placed Dartmouth Central lost ground this week as they were beaten 3-2 away at Willenhall Liberal Club. Ben Mellor, Paul Evans and a deciding frame win for Pete Blower was enough to take home the win for Libs while Dartmouth’s two frame wins came through Aaron Taylor and David Collins.