Wednesfield Cons grab top spot in Premier

Cons now sit top of the pile after their 3-2 home victory over Poets Corner A.
Pommy Kang took the opener for Poets before Oliver Spooner took frame two on the final black to make it 1-1 despite his opponent Steve Garner having a break of 30.
Dave Blunt then took a tight third frame for Poets to regain their lead, but the hosts hit back again with Andy Price taking frame four to make it 2-2 before Lee Bannister won the final frame as well to complete the narrow victory.
Third-placed Pelsall Social A kept up with the new leaders and remain two points behind them after they won 3-2 at home against Stafford Institute.
At the other end of the table, Old Hall A remain bottom of the table after losing 4-1 away at Rushall Labour A.
Billy Stephenson took the opening frame for Rushall before team-mates Rich Scott, Darren Westwood and Greg Cotterill all won to see them into a 4-0 lead. Old Hall’s Mick Neill took avoid a whitewash.
In Division One, Landywood C remain top by five points as they won 3-2 away at Bloxwich Memorial B.
Scott Robinson gave Landywood an early lead over their neighbours after taking a close opener before Dave Turner quickly made it 2-0 after having a break of 52 in frame two.
Billy Walker then pulled a frame back for the hosts, but any hopes of a comeback were dashed in frame four as Andy Sheffield took it for Landywood to put them into an unassailable 3-1 lead. Bernard Crowley won the last frame to complete the 3-2 scoreline.
Bentley Moor A moved to within a point of the promotion places as they picked up a 5-0 home win over Wednesfield Cons B.
Elsewhere, Aldridge Cons A were 3-2 winner away at Poets Corner C to keep them in the battle for promotion.
In Division Two, Poets Corner D have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table following their 4-1 win away at Landywood D.
Second-placed Dartmouth Central lost ground this week as they were beaten 3-2 away at Willenhall Liberal Club. Ben Mellor, Paul Evans and a deciding frame win for Pete Blower was enough to take home the win for Libs while Dartmouth’s two frame wins came through Aaron Taylor and David Collins.
Beechdale Social Club moved up into third place this week as they won 4-1 away at Lichfield Road BC to move above them in the table.