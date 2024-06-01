Jed Wallace vows to continue promotion 'trend' with West Brom

Yesterday was the 31st anniversary of the Baggies' last play-off success, that day at the Twin Towers against Port Vale, but there has been agony on the four occasions since, including this month.

Defeats to Bolton, Derby (the other final), Villa and now Southampton have left Baggies supporters fearing the prospect of the play-offs but the first three in that run all have one thing in common – automatic promotion to the top flight arrived the following season.

And that was not lost on skipper Wallace, who referenced as such in the wake of the St Mary's defeat for Carlos Corberan's side and insisted Albion will do everything to ensure there is no more hurt when it comes to the crunch next time.

"This club has lost in the play-offs before and has gone up the next year, so it won't be for a lack of effort," Wallace told the Express & Star.