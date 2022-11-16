Notification Settings

Wolverhampton squash tournament is a hit for players

Squash players from across the country gathered at Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis & Squash Club (WLTSC) last weekend to take part in a masters competition.

WOLVERHAMPTON JONATHAN HIPKISS 06/11/2022.Regional Masters Squash Tournament at Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis & Squash Club. Pictured L/R Neil Patel (Over 50s plate winner), Jane Hatton (Over 60s 5th place) and Mike Harris (Over 50s runner up) all from Wolverhampton.
The tournament ran for three days, with the finals across a variety of age groups on Sunday, November 6.

The event comes after the success of team England on the international stage at the Commonwealth Games, where they won five medals, and now WLTSC hosted this regional tournament to give players from different backgrounds the opportunity to play competitive squash.

The age categories ranged between 35-75 for men and 30-60 for women.

Helen Tottey, director of squash and racketball at WLTSC, said the competition was a 'great success and added that the standard of the play was 'very competitive'.

She said: "We were really pleased to host such a prestigious event at WLTSC.

"It was a great success with very competitive squash games.

"There were 190 entrants, and 15 of our own members enjoyed playing in the competition, and many more enjoyed watching on.

"Our aim is to help promote the benefits of squash from all levels and this event showed how competitive squash can be enjoyed up to 70+ years. S

"We were really pleased to have both of our squash coaches reach their respective age category finals.

"Darren Lewis won the over 40s category 3-0 and Mike Harris, unfortunately, lost 2-3 in the over 50s, but it was a great game."

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

