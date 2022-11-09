Karate kids celebrate medal success at championships

Cassie Taylor - Picture by Emma Campbell

Students of the club first went to Germany to compete in the Banzai Cup, where two of the club came back with medals.

Karbin Shwani, from Whitmore Reans, and Cassie Taylor, from Codsall, won medals in the under 18 Kumite category.

Shwani came home with a gold and silver in the 76+ kg and open weight categories, while Taylor won silver in the -59kg category.

Shwani and Taylor both then won medals for England at the Commonwealth Karate Championships in Birmingham, with Shwani getting gold and Taylor bronze.

At the Commonwealth Club Championships, other members of the club joined them as Shwani won another gold, securing his place at the World Championships in Turkey.

Taylor won gold for her Kata performance as Shwani's brother, Kardo and Malachi St Clair also won gold in Kumite, while Tai Bowen claimed bronze in fighting.

Sensei Stennett Harvey was delighted with his students' performances and said it reflected their hard work and commitment.