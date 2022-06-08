Staffordshire's Adam Peaty desperate to be back for Commonwealths

Britain's Adam Peaty reacts after winning the men's 100m breaststroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Monday, July 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein).

The three-time gold medallist, from Uttoxeter, was ruled out of this month’s world championships after suffering the injury in freak circumstances while training in Tenerife.

Peaty reiterated his desire to be at Birmingham 2022, in what is effectively a home games with the swimming events taking place a the newly-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

But despite joking he might have to “just swim with my arms” the 27-year-old admitted it was too soon to know for certain he would be able to compete.

He said: “I’ve got one foot at the moment but I am a very positive person and an optimist. I am always looking at the best-case scenario with the mind on the worst case.

“I do aim to be at the Commonwealth Games, it is just where the leadership puts me.

“As an athlete, your priority has always got to be the pinnacle of the sport, which is the Olympics.

“But I am looking forward to it. The Commonwealth Games is going to be 40 minutes from where I grew up and I can’t miss it. I may have to just race with my arms!

“It is one of those things. It is a broken bone and they heal differently for everyone. It is looking good at the moment but I don’t want to say ‘I will be there’. I want to be able to fight.”

Peaty, an eight-time world champion, was speaking at the launch of the Swim United campaign at Smethwick Swimming Centre.

Developed by swimwear brand Speedo in partnership with The Black Swimming Association (BSA), the campaign aims to make swimming more accessible for all children of all backgrounds.

“It is about getting more kids involved, especially from deprived communities and backgrounds and making sure they have access to be safe in the water and healthy,” said Peaty.