Steve Bull: Wolves have had an unbelievable season

Everyone would have taken this at the start of the campaign, but it is just disappointing that it’s fizzled out towards the end.

Despite that, Gary O’Neil has done a brilliant job and he’s now trying to get his side fired up for the last two games.

The fans still need to keep behind the team and regroup for next year, but first we have to get the game against Crystal Palace out the way and have a bit of a party at home, which I hope we can enjoy with three points.

Even if we don’t get three points, I think the fans will be behind O’Neil and the team anyway because of what they’ve done all season. Everyone has come together as one big unit.