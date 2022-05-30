Stafford teenager Leah Dixon wins national equestrian title

Leah Dixon

Leah, aged 17, was the youngest member of a team of five who clinched the open category at the Mounted Games Association (MGA) Scottish Championships.

Riding her American quarter horse Danzi, the Stafford Grammar sixth former played her part at Scampston Parkland as the partnership maintained speed, accuracy and smooth handovers in the relays. The races involved a mix of turns, equipment collections and placements as well as vaulting on and off the horses - all at a gallop.

A former Staffs team member, Leah turned out for Hampshire North at the championships after been invited to join the experienced outfit two years ago.

With riders not bound by counties in which they were born or currently live, the Seighford youngster embraced the challenge and now trains locally every fortnight alongside her team-mates, who travel to Stafford from as far afield as Bournemouth and Ayrshire.

It has taken Leah four years to build a mutual trust with 17-year-old Danzi, enabling rider and mount to perform to such a high level. The pair will be competing at the British Championships in Warwickshire, organised by Stunt Racing UK.

Meanwhile two Stafford Grammar School pupils captured bronze medals at the British Schools Gymnastics Association national finals at Fenton Manor Sports Complex.

Eleven-year-old Lola Sandy and partner Finn Green, aged 12, finished third in the under-14 mixed pairs. The youngsters, who train at Stafford-based Style 90 Gym Club, won the regional qualifier to book a ticket to the national final. They performed a series of Acro routines to earn their podium slot.