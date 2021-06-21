Jordanne Whiley nets a piece of history

Jordanne Whiley

The event was the first women’s grass-court wheelchair tennis ranking tournament to take place outside of Wimbledon.

Whiley and her partner Yui Kamiji beat Kgothatso Montjane and Aniek van Koot to win the final in straight sets.

The duo, who have won 11 Grand Slam titles together, will now team up for Wimbledon which starts next Monday.

Yesterday’s doubles win was the second triumph of the day for Kamiji who also claimed the singles crown.

The Japanese star was forced to play against Whiley in the semi-finals and just came out on top in a keenly contested encounter, winning 6-1, 5-7, 7-5, to beat Whiley in three sets.

She then created history by winning the final, with van Koot again finding herself on the losing side.

Kamiji saved match points to beat the Dutch star in a third-set tie break.