Firefighters tackle massive blaze at apartment complex in Miami

A massive fire has broken out at a four-storey apartment complex in Miami, Florida.

Firefighters and police officers arrived at the building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami after receiving calls about a fire at around 8.15am, and began rescuing residents from the building’s balconies, Miami mayor Francis Suarez said during a news conference.

Mr Suarez said first responders arriving at the scene also found a man with gunshot wounds.

Firefighters working to tackle the blaze in Miami as smoke billows from the building (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

He was taken to hospital, where he was said to be in a critical condition. Officials said the shooting is part of an active investigation.

The mayor said two firefighters were taken to a hospital due to heat exhaustion, and both were in stable condition.

Miami police officials said this was “an isolated incident”, meaning there is no gunman at large.

News helicopters showed flames rising from the building along with large plumes of smoke several hours after the fire started.

A firefighter walks from the scene of the blaze with foam across the ground (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Fire vehicles were pouring water and foam onto the building.

The Temple Court apartment complex is made up of one-bedroom and studio units near the Miami River.

Residents from the building, many of them elderly, were taken to a staging area where they were offered food and any medication they needed, Mr Suarez said.

Smoke from the fire was also drifting over Interstate 95, and much of downtown Miami.