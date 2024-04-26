Head of Vietnamese parliament resigns amid corruption probe

The head of Vietnam’s parliament, Vuong Dinh Hue, has resigned, state media has reported.

He is the latest member of the Vietnamese senior government to leave office amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign.

Mr Hue’s resignation takes places days after his assistant Pham Thai Ha was arrested on charges of abusing his position and power for personal gain, according to various state media outlets.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Vietnamese chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue shake hands as they pose for a photo at the national assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam (Minh Hoang/AP)

The 67-yer-old Mr Hue had been the chairman of Vietnam’s national assembly for more than three years.

The chairman of the national assembly is the fourth most important politician in Vietnam, along with the President, the Prime Minister, and the head of the Communist Party.