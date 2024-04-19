G7 foreign ministers warns of new sanctions on Iran and urge de-escalation

G7 foreign ministers have warned of new sanctions against Iran over its drone and missile attack on Israel, and urged both sides to avoid an escalation of the conflict.

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani, who chaired the meeting of ministers of industrialised countries on Capri, said the agenda of the three-day meeting was changed on Friday to address the latest developments.

Earlier, Iran fired air defences at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones.

They were suspected to be part of an Israeli attack in retaliation for Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country last weekend.

Mr Tajani did not immediately address the incident, but said that G7 ministers condemned Iran’s weekend attack on Israel and urged both sides to exercise restraint.

He said in a closing press conference: “The political objective is de-escalation.”