Putting Western troops on the ground in Ukraine not ‘ruled out’, says Macron

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that placing Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not “ruled out” in the future.

Mr Macron spoke after a meeting on Ukraine in Paris brought together over 20 European heads of state and government and other Western officials in Paris.

“There’s no consensus today to send in an official manner troops on the ground. But in terms of dynamics, nothing can be ruled out,” Mr Macron said.

Mr Macron declined to provide details about which nations were considering sending troops.

He added that “we will do everything needed so Russia cannot win the war.”