Biden ‘hopes Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal can take effect by next Monday’

US President Joe Biden has said he hopes a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that would pause hostilities and allow for remaining hostages to be released can take effect by early next week.

Asked when he hoped such a deal could be finalised, Mr Biden said: “Well I hope by the beginning of the weekend. The end of the weekend.

“My national security adviser tells me that they’re close. They’re close. They’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said on Sunday that an Israeli military offensive in the city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal for a weeks-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is reached.

He claims that total victory in Gaza is “weeks away” once the offensive begins.

Talks towards a deal have resumed at the specialist level in Qatar, which is one of the mediators.

Earlier, Mr Netanyahu’s office said that the army had presented to the war cabinet its operational plan for a ground offensive into Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost town along the border with Egypt, where 1.4 million Palestinians have sought safety.

The situation in Rafah, where dense tent camps have sprouted to house the displaced, has sparked global concern and Israel’s allies have warned that it must protect civilians in its battle against Hamas.

The war began after Hamas-led militants stormed across southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 250 others hostage.

The war has unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish in its count between fighters and noncombatants.

Israel says it has killed 10,000 militants, without providing evidence.