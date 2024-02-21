Beyonce becomes first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart

Beyonce has made history again after becoming the first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart.

The Grammy winner achieved the feat after her new single Texas Hold ‘Em reached No 1 on the country airplay chart this week. She dropped the song on February 11 – during the Super Bowl – along with her other single 16 Carriages, which debuted at No 9 on the same chart.

Both songs are expected to be featured on Beyonce’s upcoming, country-themed album, which is referred to as Act II, on March 29. It is a follow-up offering to her 2022 album Renaissance, which is frequently referred to as Act I: Renaissance.

Beyonce announced the full-length new album after a Verizon commercial she starred in aired during the Super Bowl this month.

Beyonce is also the first woman to claim the top spot on the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts since both began in 1958, according to Billboard. The only other acts who have topped both include Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ray Charles.