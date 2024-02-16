At least 11 dead as fire sweeps through New Delhi paint factory

At least 11 people have died as a massive fire swept through a paint factory in New Delhi, according to the Press Trust of India.

The news agency said four others had been injured in the fire, which started late on Thursday.

Fire officials said the blaze started on the ground floor of the factory, trapping the victims on the floors above.

The building, which also houses a chemical warehouse, is located in the Alipur area in the north of the capital city.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

The charred bodies of the 11 victims were recovered from the rubble after 22 fire engines doused the flames after battling for more than five hours. The victims have not yet been identified.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.