Trump arrives at federal court for closed hearing in classified documents case

Former US President Donald Trump arrived at a federal courthouse in Florida for a closed hearing in his criminal case charging him with mishandling classified documents.

The hearing on Monday morning was scheduled to discuss the procedures for the handling of classified evidence in the case, which is currently set for trial on May 20.

The hearing was scheduled to discuss the procedures for the handling of classified evidence in the case, which is currently set for trial in May (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Mr Trump faces dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding highly classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate and obstructing FBI efforts to get them back.

US district judge Aileen Cannon expects to hear arguments in the morning from defence lawyers and in the afternoon from prosecutors, each outside of the other’s presence.

“Defence counsel shall be prepared to discuss their defence theories of the case, in detail, and how any classified information might be relevant or helpful to the defence,” Cannon wrote in scheduling the hearing.

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump stand near the US Federal Courthouse in Fort Pierce (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Mr Trump’s motorcade arrived at the courthouse in Fort Pierce shortly after 9am.

The hearing is one of several voluntary court appearances that Trump has made in recent weeks, including appeals court arguments last month in Washington, as he looks to demonstrate to supporters that he intends to fight the four criminal prosecutions he faces while also seeking to reclaim the White House in November.