Netanyahu rejects Hamas ceasefire demands and vows to secure ‘absolute victory’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas demands for a ceasefire and vowed to press ahead with Israel’s military offensive in Gaza until “absolute victory”.

Mr Netanyahu made the comments on Wednesday shortly after meeting US secretary of state Antony Blinken, who has been travelling around the region in the hope of securing a ceasefire agreement.

“We are on the way to an absolute victory,” Mr Netanyahu said, adding that the operation would last months, not years. “There is no other solution.”

An Israeli tank patrols on the border with the Gaza Strip (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

He ruled out any arrangement that leaves Hamas in full or partial control of Gaza. He also said that Israel is the “only power” capable of guaranteeing security in the long term.

Mr Netanyahu also called for the replacement of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA.

Mr Blinken is scheduled to give a news conference later on Wednesday.