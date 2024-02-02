Landslide and avalanche warnings issued as Norway battles extreme weather

Norwegian authorities issued several warnings for landslides and avalanches in southern Norway on Friday as bad weather continued to hammer the Scandinavian country.

In the northern part of the country, officials said roads might be closed at short notice.

Flights to and from the airport in Tromso, a city in the Arctic, resumed on Friday after some 200 passengers had to sleep there because of Norway’s most powerful storm since 1992.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute said strong winds were still blowing over northern Norway and warned that rain was expected in the southern part of the country with up to 100 mm (four inches) within 24 hours.

Boats in the harbour of Bodo, northern Norway, are battered by waves (Per-Inge Johnsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

The Norwegian water resources and energy directorate issued its highest avalanche warnings for most of southern and central Norway for the coming days.

Police in south-eastern Norway reported several accidents, including a school bus skidding off the road, because of icy surfaces. Nobody was injured.

The storm, named Ingunn by Norwegian meteorologists, brought gusts of up to 112 mph in some places.

The strong wind, rain and snow ripped off roofs, cancelled flights and left thousands without power.

Areas were flooded and ferry operators suspended services.

There were scattered reports of closed schools, roads, tunnels and bridges.

In neighbouring Sweden and Denmark, strong winds and rain are also expected over the weekend.