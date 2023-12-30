Russia ‘destroys 32 drones’ after aerial assault on Ukraine kills 30 civilians

Thirty-two Ukrainian drones have been detected over Russia, Moscow officials said, a day after an 18-hour aerial barrage across Ukraine killed at least 30 civilians.

Drones were seen in the skies over Russia’s Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol, and Kursk regions, the country’s defence ministry said in a statement.

It did not report any casualties and said all of drones were destroyed by air defences.

Cities across western Russia have come under regular attack from drones since May, with Russian officials blaming Kyiv.

Firefighters work in the ruins of a shopping centre in Dnipro (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

Ukrainian officials never acknowledge responsibility for attacks on Russian territory or the Crimean peninsula, but larger aerial strikes against Russia have previously followed heavy assaults on Ukrainian cities.

Moscow’s forces launched 122 missiles and dozens of drones across Ukraine on Friday, an onslaught described by one air force official as the biggest aerial barrage of the war.

At least 144 people were wounded and an unknown number were buried under rubble in the assault, which damaged a maternity hospital, apartment blocks and schools.

Western officials and analysts recently warned that Russia had limited its cruise missile strikes for months in an apparent effort to build up stockpiles for massive strikes during the winter, hoping to break the Ukrainians’ spirit.

Fighting along the front line is largely bogged down by winter weather after Ukraine’s summer counter-offensive failed to make a significant breakthrough along the 620-mile line of contact.

After the latest Russian assault, shelling continued across eastern and southern Ukraine and in Russia’s border regions. One man was killed by a missile in a home in Russia’s Belgorod region late on Friday, regional head Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media.

Another four people were injured, including a 10-year-old child, he added.