Man killed in ‘targeted’ shooting at Florida shopping mall

A man has died in a “targeted” shooting at a shopping mall in central Florida two days before Christmas, police said.

Police chief Mike Balken told reporters that the man was killed after he was shot multiple times in a common area at Paddock Mall in Ocala, about 79 miles north-west of Orlando.

A woman also was shot in the leg. She was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover, Mr Balken said.

The suspect fled the scene and left behind the firearm.

Police arrived at the mall at around 3.40pm (8.40pm GMT) on Saturday after reports of multiple shots being fired.

“Officers immediately made entry into the mall (and) ultimately discovered that this was not what we would consider an active shooter,” Mr Balken told reporters.

The attack was likely a “targeted act of violence” against the man, Mr Balken said.

Several other mall patrons suffered injuries during the shooting, with one person having chest pain and another reporting a broken arm, police said.

The Ocala police posted photos overnight of a person of interest that appear to be taken from a mall security camera.

The three images show a male with a red cap and dark clothing.

Mr Balken previously said the suspect wore a hooded sweatshirt and a mask partially covering his face.

The police also asked the public for assistance by submitting mobile phone video of the shooting scene.