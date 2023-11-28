Israel says 12 more hostages have been freed by Hamas and have arrived in Egypt

The Israeli army has said 10 Israelis and two foreigners held hostage in Gaza have been released, arriving in Egypt on the fifth day of a temporary ceasefire.

Hamas released nine women and a 17-year-old teenager late on Tuesday evening, the Israeli army said.

The hostages will be flown to hospitals in Israel, where they will be reunited with their families.

Around 30 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released as part of the deal negotiated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

Protesters release balloons as they call for the release of the Bibas family, whose members are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

The original four-day ceasefire, which expired on Monday, was extended for an additional two days.