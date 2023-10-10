Hurricane Lidia takes aim at Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta resort

Mexico Tropical Weather

Hurricane Lidia took aim at Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday, with forecasters warning it could have winds up to 115 mph when it hits land.

The hurricane is expected to sweep over a spit of land before hitting the bay where Puerto Vallarta is located, which could cushion the blow somewhat.

Local authorities cancelled classes in communities around the coast.

The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundred of miles away, and then dissipated.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Lidia had winds of about 85mph (140kph) but was expected to strengthen to about 115mph (170kph) before making landfall.

Lidia was centred about 235 miles (380 kilometres) west-south-west of Puerto Vallarta, and was moving east-north-east at about 13mph (20 kph).