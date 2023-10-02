Taylor Swift joined by fellow A-listers at Kansas City Chiefs game

From left, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Taylor Swift was joined by actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman as she made another appearance at an NFL match on Sunday night.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey about 40 minutes before kick-off to watch Travis Kelce – to whom she has been romantically linked – and his Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New York Jets 23-20.

A video of Swift, wearing blue jean shorts, a long-sleeved black top and leather jacket, entering the stadium’s security area with her fellow celebrities was posted online.

Taylor Swift, centre, and Brittany Mahomes, right, watch the New York Jets against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL game (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

US television coverage of the game cut to Swift on numerous occasions, including a shot of the pop superstar with her arm around Kelce’s mother, Donna, who was wearing her son’s No 87 jersey.

Swift’s appearance comes a week after she was at Arrowhead Stadium — decked out in red and white — to watch the Chiefs’ 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears at home in a suite alongside Donna Kelce.

Swift is on a break from her Eras tour, which resumes on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

MetLife Stadium is a familiar spot for Swift, who performed three sold-out concerts there in May. Among those in attendance for two of those shows was NFL star Aaron Rodgers, who was also at the stadium watching from the sidelines on Sunday night as he recovers from injury.

In front, from left, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Neither Swift nor Kelce have revealed any details about their relationship. Kelce said on his New Heights With Jason And Travis Kelce podcast earlier this week that Swift “looked amazing” at the game.

“Everybody was talking about her and in a great light,” Kelce said of her time spent in the suite. “And on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. Of course, we script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”